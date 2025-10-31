SLB announces the award of two engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts by PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) to its joint venture OneSubsea. These agreements, extending a 20-year collaboration, cover the expansion of several offshore fields in Malaysia, including Alum, Bemban, and Permai (Block H), as well as Kikeh, the country's first deepwater oil project.
OneSubsea will supply complete subsea production systems, including horizontal trees, umbilicals, control systems, and related services. Mads Hjelmeland, Managing Director of OneSubsea, emphasized that this cooperation will enable PTTEP to "maximize the value of these projects" thanks to the experience gained in complex subsea environments.
These developments aim to extend the life of existing fields and strengthen regional energy security.
SLB wins two major EPC contracts with PTTEP in Malaysia
Published on 10/31/2025 at 10:58 am EDT
SLB announces the award of two engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts by PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) to its joint venture OneSubsea. These agreements, extending a 20-year collaboration, cover the expansion of several offshore fields in Malaysia, including Alum, Bemban, and Permai (Block H), as well as Kikeh, the country's first deepwater oil project.