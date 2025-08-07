SLB announces enhanced collaboration with AIQ, a UAE-based artificial intelligence (AI) company for the energy sector, to deploy the ENERGYai solution within ADNOC's (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company) underground operations.



This agentic AI technology, combining language models (LLMs) and specialized workflows, has demonstrated a 70% improvement in accuracy and ten times faster seismic interpretation in a test on 15% of ADNOC's data.



Both partners will jointly develop new workflows for geology, seismic exploration, and reservoir modeling, leveraging SLB's Lumi data platform.



A scalable version of ENERGYai, including agents for various tasks, will be launched in Q4 2025.