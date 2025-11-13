Eurozone government bond yields fell slightly on Wednesday amid expectations of a possible agreement to end the US government shutdown and the gradual release of economic data. The yield on the 10-year German Bund, the market benchmark, stood at 2.65%, down less than one basis point, while remaining close to its one-month high of 2.699%. Thirty-year rates also fell, standing at 3.24%.

European bond markets remain calm, with the European Central Bank having paused its monetary policy. Investors are trying to gauge the impact of the potential resumption of US federal agency operations after a 42-day shutdown. The improvement in market sentiment is offset by caution about developments in the US labor market, which has weakened according to a recent survey of the private sector.

In France, government bond yields fell 3 basis points to 3.38% as Parliament prepares to vote on the social security financing bill. French rates remain under scrutiny after hitting two-year highs due to budget concerns. Regarding issues, Germany plans to raise €2.5bn through bonds maturing in 2046 and 2056. Finally, Isabel Schnabel, a member of the ECB's Executive Board, said that the European economic recovery should contain the risks of disinflation, reinforcing the markets' current wait-and-see attitude.