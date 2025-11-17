The private equity group IDI reported a net asset value (NAV) per share of EUR91.75 as of September 30, 2025, marking a 2.14% rise since January 1. The company noted that only liquid assets and listed securities were revalued in the third quarter.

During the first nine months of the year, IDI completed six transactions, including two in the third quarter: a majority stake acquisition in Forsk, and support for Ekosport in expanding its retail network.

IDI's consolidated equity stands at nearly EUR700 million, and its investment capacity reached EUR178 million as of September 30. Additionally, the group benefits from credit lines totaling EUR51 million (of which EUR16 million has been drawn) with several financial institutions.