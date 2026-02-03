The asset management and investment group posted an adjusted cost-to-income ratio of 52.1%, supported by a "controlled" 6% increase in adjusted operating expenses compared to pro forma 2024, reaching 1.78 bn EUR.

Also compared to pro forma 2024, its adjusted net revenues increased by 6% to 3.42 bn EUR, driven by all business income streams, including a 4% rise in net management fees, supported by higher assets under management.

Among its revenues, Amundi also reported a 23% increase in performance fees to 173 mn EUR, linked to strong management performance, as well as a 45% rise in technology revenues to 116 mn EUR.

"2025 marks the successful launch of our new strategic plan 'Invest for the Future' with record inflows of +88 bn EUR and assets under management at an all-time high of 2.38 tn EUR," highlighted CEO Valérie Baudson.

"After successfully deploying our surplus capital with four value-creating external growth transactions, we are proposing a dividend of 4.25 EUR per share for 2025 and returning 500 mn EUR to shareholders through share buybacks," she added.