Slight Increase in Pre-Tax Profit for Amundi in 2025

Amundi reports an adjusted net profit of 1.35 billion euros (bn EUR) for 2025. Excluding the exceptional corporate tax contribution, it would have reached nearly 1.43 bn EUR, up 3%, while its pre-tax profit rose by 6% to 1.86 bn EUR.

Published on 02/03/2026

The asset management and investment group posted an adjusted cost-to-income ratio of 52.1%, supported by a "controlled" 6% increase in adjusted operating expenses compared to pro forma 2024, reaching 1.78 bn EUR.



Also compared to pro forma 2024, its adjusted net revenues increased by 6% to 3.42 bn EUR, driven by all business income streams, including a 4% rise in net management fees, supported by higher assets under management.



Among its revenues, Amundi also reported a 23% increase in performance fees to 173 mn EUR, linked to strong management performance, as well as a 45% rise in technology revenues to 116 mn EUR.



"2025 marks the successful launch of our new strategic plan 'Invest for the Future' with record inflows of +88 bn EUR and assets under management at an all-time high of 2.38 tn EUR," highlighted CEO Valérie Baudson.



"After successfully deploying our surplus capital with four value-creating external growth transactions, we are proposing a dividend of 4.25 EUR per share for 2025 and returning 500 mn EUR to shareholders through share buybacks," she added.