Slight Uptick in Market Volatility Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data

Major European stock markets are expected to open cautiously on Friday morning amid heightened volatility following a sharp downturn on Wall Street yesterday, as investors await the latest monthly inflation figures from the United States.

According to early indications, the CAC 40 is set to open down 0.4%, while Germany's DAX is trending toward a 0.2% gain, as is the UK's FTSE 100.



Although trading began positively in New York yesterday, with the Dow Jones initially heading for a fourth record in five sessions, nervousness resurfaced across several asset classes, with sell-offs accelerating sharply in tech stocks during the final hour of trading.



While analysts ultimately cited a lack of catalysts behind the renewed wave of selling, the closing numbers were severe: the Dow Jones lost 1.3%, the S&P 500 dropped 1.6%, and the Nasdaq tumbled 2%.



“Right now, the market isn't looking at whether the economy is doing well or if companies are making money. If there's even the slightest concern about potential disruption, prices correct—period,” summarized one trader.



Futures contracts currently suggest the correction will continue into Friday.



In Paris, the CAC is heading for a weekly gain of around 0.8% after a strong week supported by solid earnings reports. Beyond 8,437.3 points, the Parisian index yesterday reached a new all-time intraday high.



However, the approach of the highly anticipated U.S. inflation release may prompt investors to take some profits, potentially trimming these comfortable weekly gains.



The session will be marked at 2:30 p.m. by the release of the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI), which should offer clues on the pace of Fed rate cuts, as the market no longer expects another reduction in borrowing costs before June.



“These figures will provide a sense of the degree of pressure still present on prices, and therefore on consumers,” noted Alexandre Baradez, head of market analysis at IG France, yesterday.



Stronger-than-expected numbers would likely push back the prospect of further easing and put pressure on risk assets.



In the eurozone, investors will learn at 11:00 a.m. the second estimate of GDP growth, which stood at 0.3% sequentially in the fourth quarter, amounting to a 1.5% growth rate for 2025.



Meanwhile, short-term U.S. bond yields are suddenly easing, while both the dollar and gold are climbing—signs of lingering uncertainty in financial markets.



The yield on the 10-year Treasury note is easing toward 4.10%, after flirting with 4.30% at the start of the month.



Trading well below its late January highs above 1.20, the euro is falling against the dollar but is finding some support at the 1.1850 level against the greenback.



Gold is rebounding, up 0.3% to $4,989.5 an ounce, but remains below the $5,000 threshold breached to the downside earlier this week.



On the oil market, Brent crude is down 0.1% at $67.4 a barrel, while U.S. light crude (WTI) is off 0.2% at $62.7 a barrel.