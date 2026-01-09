Before 5:30 p.m., the dollar edged up against the euro after the release this afternoon of US December 2025 employment figures. The greenback posted a modest 0.17% gain versus the single European currency, trading at EUR0.8592.

The US December employment report showed that 50,000 jobs were created. The figure was below the consensus (60,000) and November's reading (56,000). However, the most positive point in the report was the decline in unemployment. Expected to remain at 4.5%, the jobless rate ultimately slipped to 4.4%, from 4.6% in November. The drop suggests that, despite slower hiring, the labour market is not collapsing and remains resilient.



Meanwhile, average hourly earnings in December rose by 0.3%, in line with expectations, bringing the year-on-year increase to 3.8%, versus 3.6% expected.



Closely watched by the Fed, these figures are crucial for anticipating the US central bank's next interest-rate decisions.



"Divisions within the Fed remain pronounced, but after cutting rates at the past three meetings, we believe the institution should pause over the next two," said Christophe Boucher, chief investment officer at ABN Amro Investment Solutions, commenting on the December 2025 US labour-market data.



"Those three rate cuts mainly reflected a risk trade-off in favour of employment, but as monetary policy has gradually eased, that balance of risks should shift. Indeed, if the labour market continues to cool gradually without a major collapse, inflation will once again become the main focus," he added.



"The probability of a rate cut in January is now almost nil. In light of these data, any rate cut floated by the Fed's more dovish members will likely be framed as a preventive measure," Christophe Boucher concluded.



Meanwhile, Bastien Drut, head of strategy and economic research at CPR AM, believes that "this report should (...) not change the FOMC members' view, who will keep an accommodative bias".



"Overall, the report depicts a labour market in which weaker demand for labour coincides with the fact that companies do not need to adjust headcount. An unemployment rate of 4.4% is close to full employment, slightly below. That calls for a neutral monetary policy, with no need for swift action from central bankers, because a solid labour market reduces the pressure to act," explained Christian Scherrmann, chief US economist at DWS.