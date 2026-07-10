Slightly bullish bias in Europe after a choppy week

European stock markets are expected to open in the green on Friday morning, helped by some bargain hunting after the heavy selling of recent days, even as renewed geopolitical concerns are far from forgotten. The first available indications point to a rise of about 0.2% for the CAC 40 at the open and a gain of 0.1% for the DAX in Frankfurt, while the FTSE 100 is up 0.3% in electronic trading.

Investors appear keen to catch their breath ahead of the weekend, after a choppy week tied to concerns about how the situation in the Middle East is evolving.



Sentiment was weighed down by the resumption of US strikes against Iran, a series of attacks targeting commercial ships and comments from Donald Trump saying that the ceasefire with Iran was, in his view, 'void', increasing the risk of a broader collapse in the negotiations under way.



Over this tumultuous week as a whole, the CAC is currently down 2.1% on the week, pushing it below the 8,500-point threshold, the DAX is off close to 2.5% and the Euro STOXX 50 is down a little more than 2%.



The underlying momentum remains intact



Recent market turbulence could nonetheless prompt traders to go bargain hunting.



While investor jitters have intensified in recent days, no major correction has emerged to call into question the favorable momentum that has been lifting markets since the start of the year.



'Investors seem to have chosen to focus on the best-case scenario, pushing into the background the many risks that nonetheless weigh on the global economy,' notes Philippe Tranchet, deputy chief investment officer at Mandarine Gestion.



'Equity markets are now trading at valuation levels that suggest growth will remain solid, profits will keep rising, conflicts will be contained and the economic environment will remain predictable. That is, to say the least, an optimistic reading,' the manager adds.



A sign of this almost disconcerting confidence, Wall Street ended in the green on Thursday, helped by a return to semiconductor stocks, which had recently been shunned, following Micron's announcement of major investment by the memory chipmaker.



At the close, the Dow Jones was up nearly 0.3%, the S&P 500 gained 0.8% and the Nasdaq 100 added 1.6%.



Tech still the main engine



'Market momentum is tracking exactly what we had anticipated,' Danske Bank analysts said this morning.



'This may be stating the obvious, but it is essential: for equity markets, capital spending in tech matters far more than rising energy costs. Everyone is free to agree or disagree, but we would not be surprised if this theme gains serious traction over the summer,' the Danish bank said.



In bonds, long-term US yields continue to edge lower after recently reaching their highest levels since late May following what was seen as a more hawkish Fed message. The 10-year Treasury yield is back at 4.5390%.



Oil is also continuing a flat consolidation after rising sharply this week, driven by renewed tensions between the United States and Iran that have revived concerns about supply and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.



Brent is up 0.23% at $93.51 a barrel, while US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) is up 0.41% at $90.



The session looks set to be quiet on the economic front, with only June inflation figures in France and Germany on the day's agenda, but the results from US airline Delta will be closely watched at lunchtime ahead of the real start of earnings season, which kicks off next Tuesday with reports from the major US banks.