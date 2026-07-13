Slightly bullish caution in Europe

Europe's major indexes showed restraint in the first session of the week, but almost all of them still managed to eke out a few points, or even post gains like the Paris market.

In Paris, the CAC 40 rose 0.31% to 8,364.65 points, in Frankfurt, the DAX 40 added a modest 0.08%, and in London, the FTSE 100 edged up just 0.01%.



The tone therefore held up fairly well despite the latest developments in the Middle East conflict. Numerous strikes were reported over the weekend, targeting either Iran or US interests or allies.



This situation is not new, but it has intensified over the past few days. Investors, for their part, are watching the Strait of Hormuz more closely, a key route for shipping many goods, especially oil.



Cacophony over Hormuz



On one side, Tehran says it is closed, and on the other, the United States says the US Navy is escorting ships... It is hard to be more opaque given how different each belligerent's statements are. Moreover, on Fox News, Donald Trump said early afternoon (French time) that the United States had taken control of the famous strait that has investors' attention, and that Americans would be "paid" for their role as guardian of this strategic passage. Tehran, via Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the armed forces, said Iran "will not allow under any circumstances" US interference in the management of this sea lane.



In commodities, the price of crude is higher: +1.21% at $74.62 in New York, and +1.25% at $79.39 in London.



A blank agenda this Monday, but not for the rest of the week



Today, investors had no major data to watch. From tomorrow, however, they will focus on US inflation, then on the hearing of Kevin Warsh, the Fed chairman, before the House Financial Services Committee. On Wednesday morning, the Chinese GDP figures will need to be analyzed and, the same day, the Bank of Canada's decision on monetary policy, especially its comments on inflation.



In currency markets, the euro is almost flat against the greenback (-0.04%) and trades at $1.1399.



The start of earnings season



Investors' caution on Monday was also tied to the approaching start of earnings season on Tuesday. In the United States, several major banks will have to go through the exercise as early as tomorrow, including: JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup. On Wednesday, in Europe, ASML's quarterly results will be watched closely, especially its outlook, as will those of Johnson & Johnson, Morgan Stanley, and BHP Group. Other important reports are scheduled between Thursday and Friday such as TSMX, UnitedHealth, Netflix...



In individual stock news



In France, Stellantis stood out with a gain of 1.85%. The group is looking for a 10% increase in consolidated deliveries in the second quarter, even if analysts somewhat tempered the announcement, notably because of an easy comparison base.

Oil stocks, unsurprisingly, stood out after the recent rise in crude prices. TotalEnergies posted one of the best performances in the CAC 40 with a gain of 2.98%. In the same sector, Eni was up 3.88% this evening, while Equinor advanced 4.92%.



By contrast, airline stocks were shunned. Higher crude prices will affect the price of jet fuel and should push up costs for these companies. Air France-KLM fell 3.30%, IAG dropped 2.25% and Lufthansa ended down 4.05%.



In London, Plus500 plunged 14.95%. The company, which develops and operates an online trading platform that allows retail clients to trade contracts for difference (CFDs), reported better-than-expected first-half revenue, but investors were disappointed by EBITDA and the decision to maintain full-year financial targets.



Also in the red, Kongsberg Gruppen slid 6.84%. The Norwegian defense group posted strong growth in activity in the second quarter, but the stock was weighed down by a Morgan Stanley note, which highlights weak margins.



K+S finished up 4.87% in Frankfurt. Jefferies reiterated its underperform rating, cut its price target from €11 to €10.50, but raised its EBITDA estimates for the company thanks to potash prices and the acquisition of Qemetica's salt business.