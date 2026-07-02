Slightly higher open seen in Europe after Warsh and easing geopolitics

European stock markets are expected to edge up at the open on Thursday morning, following remarks the day before by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh at a gathering of central bankers in Sintra, Portugal. Investors are also welcoming fresh signs of a thaw in relations between Iran and the United States, with Donald Trump sounding reassuring after indirect exchanges with Tehran. Ahead of the first trades, the CAC 40 is seen up 0.15%. London is heading for a 0.07% gain. Frankfurt and Amsterdam are expected to rise 0.18% and 0.26%, respectively.

Richard Sengmany Published on 07/02/2026 at 02:32 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

On the geopolitical front, the U.S. president yesterday pointed to "very good" meetings in Doha, Qatar, where American and Iranian representatives held indirect, technical talks on their memorandum of understanding. "Iran's denuclearization is moving along well. They had very good meetings," POTUS told reporters as he prepared to board his new presidential aircraft, gifted by Qatar, for a trip to North Dakota.



"We hit them very hard" but "we get along very well. I call it denuclearization and everything is underway, everything is going well," he added about the discussions.



According to information from Iran's official news agency IRNA, the negotiations ended with an agreement that would allow Iran to purchase goods using part of its assets frozen in Qatar. The parties involved also greenlit the launch on Thursday of a communications channel to flag and log any potential violations of the memorandum of understanding.



In this context, oil prices are extending their pullback. WTI is down 0.34% at $67.81. Brent is off 0.55% at $70.80. On crude, the United States has already drawn more than 89 million barrels from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve. That represents half the volume it had pledged to release to mitigate the impact of the conflict in the Middle East. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), "as of June 26, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve held just 326 million barrels, well below pre-war levels. It is even at its lowest level since 1983.



Beyond geopolitics, the news is also being shaped by the central bank meeting in Sintra, Portugal. U.S. central bankers will make a decision on a potential interest-rate hike in four weeks, Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh said during a debate at the European Central Bank Forum.



With inflation in Europe being fueled by the fallout from the Middle East conflict, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates by 25 basis points on June 11. It was the first time in three years that the ECB increased its key rates.



Even though the United States and Iran have agreed on a preliminary peace framework and energy prices have retreated after a conflict-related spike, the ECB's models indicate that inflation on the continent is not expected to return to the 2% target before 2027.



During the debate, Warsh argued that energy prices are not the only drivers of inflation and said the boom in AI is also playing a major role: "the AI shock is triggering a boom in capital spending." In his view, it is up to central bankers to assess whether that trend is inflationary or not.



Sodexo raises its sales outlook



In corporate news, Sodexo raised its sales outlook for fiscal 2026 after a third quarter that beat expectations. The global food services specialist now expects organic revenue growth of between 1.2% and 1.5% (versus +0.5% to +1% previously). For the quarter, consolidated revenue came to €6.2bn, reflecting 2% organic revenue growth, a negative currency effect of -2.% , mainly due to the depreciation of the U.S. dollar, and a positive contribution from acquisitions and disposals of +1.4%, tied in particular to the acquisition of Grupo Mediterránea, finalized at the end of February 2026.



Argan posted rental income of €109.7m in the first half of 2026, up 4% year on year. The company, which specializes in the development and leasing of premium logistics platforms, raised its full-year 2026 rental income target. It is now aiming for at least €221m, an increase of 4% versus 2025.



Tire maker Michelin has completed its acquisition of Tex Tech Industries after obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals.



Airbus announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Brave1, the Ukrainian government platform tasked with coordinating defense technologies. This is the first strategic industrial partnership Brave1 has signed with a Western company.



On the data front, investors will look at the eurozone unemployment rate for May at 11:00. In the United States, June employment data will be released at 14:30.