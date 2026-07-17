Stocks rising
Georg Fischer (+11%) : the Swiss industrial group takes off after a well-received half-year report and an upward revision to its full-year targets. Organic sales rise 5.7%, led by the Flow Solutions division.
SMA Solar technology (+7%) : the German maker of photovoltaic inverters jumps after reporting its second-quarter results. EBITDA reaches €64.7m, nearly double the analyst consensus. The group lifts its full-year outlook, now expecting revenue between €1,625m and €1,725m and EBITDA between €180m and €230m.
Adecco (+6%) : the world's largest temporary staffing firm climbs after BNP Paribas upgraded its rating from market perform to outperform, pairing the move with a price target raised from CHF 19 to CHF 24, an increase of nearly 26%.
Bridgepoint (+5%) : the UK asset manager rises despite a drop in half-year net profit, to £22.7m from £36.1m a year earlier. The market is focusing on the sharp increase in operating income, from £290.4m to £422.2m, as well as a slightly higher interim dividend.
SAAB (+3%) : the Swedish defense contractor is lifted by half-year results above expectations, with gains in net profit, revenue, and operating profit ahead of consensus. The surge in defense orders, against a tense geopolitical backdrop, reinforces the group's momentum.
Stocks falling
Volvo Cars (-8%) : the Geely subsidiary disappoints with mixed second-quarter results: while the group returns to profit, earnings are down and revenue contracts, a combination that weighs on investor confidence.
AAK (-7%) : the Swedish refiner of specialty vegetable oils is hit by an unconvincing set of second-quarter 2026 half-year results. The investor reaction reflects disappointment with the operating metrics presented during the analyst call led by CEO Johan Westman.
Beijer Ref (-5%) : the Swedish distributor of air conditioning and industrial refrigeration is punished after publishing its second-quarter 2026 results, which the market received poorly. Bloomberg consensus was looking for adjusted EBITA of SEK 1,295m, a bar investors feel was not cleared convincingly enough given expectations.
Burberry (-4%) : the British fashion house reports first-quarter revenue in line with expectations, with no real upside surprise, leaving the stock without a positive catalyst. The release comes as the luxury sector is already under pressure. Tensions in the Middle East are weighing on tourist spending in Europe, tempering the group's outlook.
SMA Solar finds its footing again, Volvo Cars stalls
Earnings season is in full swing and the market is sorting winners from losers. Georg Fischer surges after a solid half-year and upgraded targets, and SMA Solar jumps on EBITDA far above expectations. But some releases also disappoint: Volvo Cars, AAK, Beijer Ref and Burberry fall, weighed down by numbers seen as too thin or guidance that remains fragile.
Published on 07/17/2026 at 03:57 am EDT - Modified on 07/17/2026 at 03:59 am EDT
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Stocks rising