Earnings season is in full swing and the market is sorting winners from losers. Georg Fischer surges after a solid half-year and upgraded targets, and SMA Solar jumps on EBITDA far above expectations. But some releases also disappoint: Volvo Cars, AAK, Beijer Ref and Burberry fall, weighed down by numbers seen as too thin or guidance that remains fragile.

Stocks rising



Georg Fischer (+11%) : the Swiss industrial group takes off after a well-received half-year report and an upward revision to its full-year targets. Organic sales rise 5.7%, led by the Flow Solutions division.



SMA Solar technology (+7%) : the German maker of photovoltaic inverters jumps after reporting its second-quarter results. EBITDA reaches €64.7m, nearly double the analyst consensus. The group lifts its full-year outlook, now expecting revenue between €1,625m and €1,725m and EBITDA between €180m and €230m.



Adecco (+6%) : the world's largest temporary staffing firm climbs after BNP Paribas upgraded its rating from market perform to outperform, pairing the move with a price target raised from CHF 19 to CHF 24, an increase of nearly 26%.



Bridgepoint (+5%) : the UK asset manager rises despite a drop in half-year net profit, to £22.7m from £36.1m a year earlier. The market is focusing on the sharp increase in operating income, from £290.4m to £422.2m, as well as a slightly higher interim dividend.



SAAB (+3%) : the Swedish defense contractor is lifted by half-year results above expectations, with gains in net profit, revenue, and operating profit ahead of consensus. The surge in defense orders, against a tense geopolitical backdrop, reinforces the group's momentum.



Stocks falling



Volvo Cars (-8%) : the Geely subsidiary disappoints with mixed second-quarter results: while the group returns to profit, earnings are down and revenue contracts, a combination that weighs on investor confidence.



AAK (-7%) : the Swedish refiner of specialty vegetable oils is hit by an unconvincing set of second-quarter 2026 half-year results. The investor reaction reflects disappointment with the operating metrics presented during the analyst call led by CEO Johan Westman.



Beijer Ref (-5%) : the Swedish distributor of air conditioning and industrial refrigeration is punished after publishing its second-quarter 2026 results, which the market received poorly. Bloomberg consensus was looking for adjusted EBITA of SEK 1,295m, a bar investors feel was not cleared convincingly enough given expectations.



Burberry (-4%) : the British fashion house reports first-quarter revenue in line with expectations, with no real upside surprise, leaving the stock without a positive catalyst. The release comes as the luxury sector is already under pressure. Tensions in the Middle East are weighing on tourist spending in Europe, tempering the group's outlook.