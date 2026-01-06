S.M.A.I.O is specialized in the design, manufacture and marketing of implantable medical devices for the treatment of spinal pathologies. The company offers the Kheiron Spinal Fixation System, a device that incorporates many implants, intended for the immobilization and stabilization of spinal segments as an adjunct to fusion of the thoracic, lumbar and/or sacral spine. In addition, S.M.A.I.O has developed the Keops and Balance Analyzer 3D surgical planning and patient database management software, and the company also offers training programs. Net sales break down by source of revenue between sales of products (97.8%) and services (2.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (20.4%), Europe (24.1%), the United States (53.4%), the Middle East and Africa (1.3%), Oceania (0.6%) and Canada (0.2%).