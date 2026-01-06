Bpifrance, the European Union, and the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region have granted SMAIO a zero-interest loan of €1 million as part of the FEDER program (European Regional Development Fund). This loan has a maturity of 7.5 years and includes a 2.5-year repayment deferral.
At the same time, a banking consortium made up of BNP Paribas and Société Générale has provided the company with two loans totaling €1 million. These market-rate loans have a maturity of 4 years.
SMAIO Secures €2 Million in Non-Dilutive Funding
SMAIO, a Franco-American company specializing in complex spinal surgery, has secured €2 million in non-dilutive funding.
