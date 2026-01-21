SMAIO: United States Drive Growth

SMAIO has announced 2025 revenue of €9.2 million, up 67%, driven primarily by a sharp acceleration in the United States.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 01/21/2026 at 02:59 am EST

American operations surged by 138% to €7.0 million (equivalent to +160% at $7.9 million excluding currency effects), fueled by the growing momentum of North American centers already active in 2024 (+130%). In 2025, 11 new surgeons joined the user base in North America, though they account for less than 10% of sales, suggesting continued growth into 2026.



At the same time, the group announced it has signed two major industrial partnerships centered around its open platform KEOPS-4ME, aiming for large-scale distribution of custom K-rods beginning in Q2 2026.



As of December 31, 2025, SMAIO reported cash reserves of €5.8 million.



In 2026, SMAIO aims to build on the foundations laid in recent years to continue its international rollout, consolidate its technological leadership, and maintain sustainable growth.



The group is prioritizing the high value-added U.S. market for complex spinal deformity, combining a field strategy targeting surgeons at reference centers—through training, regular exchanges with key opinion leaders, and the expansion of "Sagittal Alignment Think Tanks"—with the acceleration of its KEOPS-4ME platform.



Thanks to partnerships signed with Highridge Medical and Orthofix, SMAIO plans to introduce, starting in the second quarter of 2026, solutions combining its custom K-rod rods with the partners' pedicle screws within their hospital networks, with the potential for additional agreements during the fiscal year.



Full-year 2025 results are scheduled for April 14, 2026, after market close.