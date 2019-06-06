smartTrade Technologies : wins Best Trading System Award

smartTrade
Technologies announces that its hosted and fully managed cross
asset trading platform has been awarded Best Trading System for
Execution by The
Technical Analyst Awards Committee.
smartTrade’s automated trading platform enables fast access to a wide
range of liquidity for FX, Fixed Income, Equities, Cryptocurrencies and
Derivatives. smartTrade combines its execution management system (EMS)
functionalities with the ability to intelligently manage resting orders
sitting both locally and on external venues.
Managing advanced execution, as well as out-of-the-box or customisable
trading strategies, is ensured by the combination of smartTrade’s
powerful aggregation system and Smart Order Router.
smartTrade’s solution comes with a sophisticated HTML5-based GUI for
trading as well as reporting and analytics which enable traders to
improve execution flow, detect toxic flow or rank liquidity providers in
terms of non-price factors and automatically remove providers with poor
execution fill ratios.
“We are very pleased to be recognized for our cutting-edge technology
which enhances trading execution and guarantees a lower cost of trade.
We constantly enrich our solutions with new functionalities to ensure
our offering stays ahead of the curve in terms of performance, speed and
user-friendliness.” explained David VINCENT, CEO of smartTrade
Technologies.
----------
About smartTrade Technologies:
smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading solutions
pioneer, delivers innovative and intelligent technology enabling you to
focus on your trading and grow your business while lowering total cost
of ownership and allowing you to quickly adapt to changing market
requirements.
smartTrade Technologies provides agile end-to-end trading solutions
supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities and Derivatives
asset classes with connectivity to over 100 liquidity providers,
aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing,
distribution, risk management capabilities and a HTML5 user interface.
We work with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and hedge
funds to proprietary trading desks. LiquidityFX for FX and smartFI for
Fixed Income, are solutions available as software only or as a fully
managed and hosted service, colocated in all the main market places
globally. smartANALYTICS, our cross-asset big data analytics solution,
allows the creation of historical and real-time dashboards and reports
to interact in a more efficient way with the markets and end clients.
For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net
