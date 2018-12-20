Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

smartTrade announces strong growth in 2018 sustained by product innovation and addition of new clients globally

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 11:01am CET

smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading pioneer, concludes 2018 with strong growth sustained by new product launches as well as the addition of new buy and sell-side clients in Asia, Europe and the Americas.

The company growth is backed by innovative product releases such as the launch of cryptocurrency support in LiquidityFX, smartTrade’s foreign exchange trading platform. On top of its 100 out-of-the-box connectors to liquidity venues, smartTrade added connectivity to the main crypto exchanges. smartTrade also continues to extend its footprint with smartAnalytics, its powerful multi-asset big data analytics, and smartFI, its flexible fixed income offering which have been implemented by clients looking to meet regulatory requirements and electronify their business. The fact that both platforms, smartFI and LiquidityFX, share the same core technology and support multi-asset trading has greatly contributed to smartTrade's adoption. smartTrade also keeps investing in R&D in multiple areas such as blockchain, machine learning and other AI technologies to stay ahead of innovation.

In 2018, smartTrade’s solutions received strong market recognition by industry experts and won multiple awards: best aggregation platform, best order management system, best solution for records retention system.

David Vincent, CEO of smartTrade said: “Now more than ever, we're experiencing strong demand from buy and sell-side firms looking for real cross-asset and cutting-edge trading solutions. Relying on a natively built cross-asset platform is a real asset for financial firms looking for a short time to market. Clients using our foreign exchange platform, LiquidityFX, have been able to add and trade cryptocurrencies in no time and to leverage crossing capabilities with other asset classes such as fixed income.”

About smartTrade Technologies:

smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading solutions pioneer, delivers innovative and intelligent technology enabling you to focus on your trading and grow your business while lowering total cost of ownership and allowing you to quickly adapt to changing market requirements.

smartTrade Technologies provides agile end-to-end trading solutions supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities and Derivatives asset classes with connectivity to over 100 liquidity providers, aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution, risk management capabilities and a HTML5 user interface. We work with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and hedge funds to proprietary trading desks. LiquidityFX for FX and smartFI for Fixed Income, are solutions available as software only or as a fully managed and hosted service, collocated in all the main market places globally. smartANALYTICS, our cross-asset big data analytics solution, allows the creation of historical and real-time dashboards and reports to interact in a more efficient way with the markets and end clients. For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:13aBLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC - CORRECTION : Portfolio Update
PR
06:11aCHINA VTV LTD Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:10aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 - RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
PU
06:10aPTT PUBLIC : Extension of Inter-Company Borrowing and Lending ("ICBL") Contract between PTT and PTT group companies
PU
06:10aDXC TECHNOLOGY : Books to get for the digital executive left on your holiday shopping list
PU
06:10aEXACT SCIENCES : to participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
PU
06:09aAKEBIA THERAPEUTICS : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06:09aADMA to Host Conference Call to Discuss Recent Regulatory Update on BIVIGAM® PAS Submissions
GL
06:08aKATANGA MINING : Failure to describe corruption risk cost this firm $30 million
AQ
06:08aKORN FERRY INTERNATIONAL : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : shares drop as data privacy fallout spreads
2MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : Nissan, Renault bosses met one-on-one in Amsterdam, Nissan says
3KIER GROUP PLC : Kier fundraising gets cool response from investors
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : 38 Chinese brands among world's 500 most influential in 2018
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : tests market for A321XLR jet launch by mid-2019 - sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.