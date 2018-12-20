smartTrade announces strong growth in 2018 sustained by product innovation and addition of new clients globally

smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading pioneer, concludes 2018 with strong growth sustained by new product launches as well as the addition of new buy and sell-side clients in Asia, Europe and the Americas.

The company growth is backed by innovative product releases such as the launch of cryptocurrency support in LiquidityFX, smartTrade’s foreign exchange trading platform. On top of its 100 out-of-the-box connectors to liquidity venues, smartTrade added connectivity to the main crypto exchanges. smartTrade also continues to extend its footprint with smartAnalytics, its powerful multi-asset big data analytics, and smartFI, its flexible fixed income offering which have been implemented by clients looking to meet regulatory requirements and electronify their business. The fact that both platforms, smartFI and LiquidityFX, share the same core technology and support multi-asset trading has greatly contributed to smartTrade's adoption. smartTrade also keeps investing in R&D in multiple areas such as blockchain, machine learning and other AI technologies to stay ahead of innovation.

In 2018, smartTrade’s solutions received strong market recognition by industry experts and won multiple awards: best aggregation platform, best order management system, best solution for records retention system.

David Vincent, CEO of smartTrade said: “Now more than ever, we're experiencing strong demand from buy and sell-side firms looking for real cross-asset and cutting-edge trading solutions. Relying on a natively built cross-asset platform is a real asset for financial firms looking for a short time to market. Clients using our foreign exchange platform, LiquidityFX, have been able to add and trade cryptocurrencies in no time and to leverage crossing capabilities with other asset classes such as fixed income.”

About smartTrade Technologies:

smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading solutions pioneer, delivers innovative and intelligent technology enabling you to focus on your trading and grow your business while lowering total cost of ownership and allowing you to quickly adapt to changing market requirements.

smartTrade Technologies provides agile end-to-end trading solutions supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities and Derivatives asset classes with connectivity to over 100 liquidity providers, aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution, risk management capabilities and a HTML5 user interface. We work with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and hedge funds to proprietary trading desks. LiquidityFX for FX and smartFI for Fixed Income, are solutions available as software only or as a fully managed and hosted service, collocated in all the main market places globally. smartANALYTICS, our cross-asset big data analytics solution, allows the creation of historical and real-time dashboards and reports to interact in a more efficient way with the markets and end clients. For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net

