smartTrade announces strong growth in 2018 sustained by product innovation and addition of new clients globally

smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading pioneer,
concludes 2018 with strong growth sustained by new product launches as
well as the addition of new buy and sell-side clients in Asia, Europe
and the Americas.
The company growth is backed by innovative product releases such as
the launch of cryptocurrency
support in LiquidityFX, smartTrade’s foreign exchange trading
platform. On top of its 100 out-of-the-box connectors to liquidity
venues, smartTrade added connectivity to the main crypto exchanges.
smartTrade also continues to extend its footprint with smartAnalytics,
its powerful multi-asset big data analytics, and smartFI, its flexible
fixed income offering which have been implemented by clients looking to
meet regulatory requirements and electronify their business. The fact
that both platforms, smartFI and LiquidityFX, share the same core
technology and support multi-asset trading has greatly contributed to
smartTrade's adoption. smartTrade also keeps investing in R&D in
multiple areas such as blockchain, machine learning and other AI
technologies to stay ahead of innovation.
In 2018, smartTrade’s solutions received strong market recognition by
industry experts and won multiple awards: best aggregation platform,
best order management system, best solution for records retention system.
David Vincent, CEO of smartTrade said: “Now more than ever, we're
experiencing strong demand from buy and sell-side firms looking for real
cross-asset and cutting-edge trading solutions. Relying on a natively
built cross-asset platform is a real asset for financial firms looking
for a short time to market. Clients using our foreign exchange
platform, LiquidityFX, have been able to add and trade cryptocurrencies
in no time and to leverage crossing capabilities with other asset
classes such as fixed income.”
About smartTrade Technologies:
smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading solutions
pioneer, delivers innovative and intelligent technology enabling you to
focus on your trading and grow your business while lowering total cost
of ownership and allowing you to quickly adapt to changing market
requirements.
smartTrade Technologies provides agile end-to-end trading solutions
supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities and Derivatives
asset classes with connectivity to over 100 liquidity providers,
aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing,
distribution, risk management capabilities and a HTML5 user interface.
We work with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and hedge
funds to proprietary trading desks. LiquidityFX
for FX and smartFI
for Fixed Income, are solutions available as software only or as a fully
managed and hosted service, collocated in all the main market places
globally. smartANALYTICS, our cross-asset big data analytics solution,
allows the creation of historical and real-time dashboards and reports
to interact in a more efficient way with the markets and end clients.
For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005230/en/