SMBC Aviation Capital orders about 100 A320neo jets from Airbus

The aircraft lessor is strengthening its portfolio with a new order aimed at supporting the needs of its airline customers through the mid-2030s.

SMBC Aviation Capital has announced a firm order for 100 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft, comprising 65 A321neos and 35 A320neos. The deal was finalized at the Farnborough International Airshow. The order is intended to enable the group to maintain a steady flow of next-generation aircraft deliveries to its airline customers through the mid-2030s.



SMBC Aviation Capital CEO Peter Barrett said the decision reflects the group's confidence in long-term demand for the A320neo family, as well as its commitment to meeting customers' needs.



Airbus, for its part, said the order underscores the market's enduring interest in the aircraft range. SMBC Aviation Capital, together with its parent company Sumitomo Corporation, now totals more than 900 direct commitments to Airbus across the manufacturer's programs.



Earlier in the day, the lessor had already announced an order for 100 aircraft from Boeing.



For now, these announcements are not lifting either Airbus (-1.1%) or Boeing (-2.2%).