SMC Corporation is riding the automation wave and selling more, although the stock and profits feel like they're still waiting for the story to fully click.

Published on 06/04/2026 at 02:46 am EDT - Modified on 06/04/2026 at 03:57 am EDT

Japan’s push to stay a manufacturing-heavy economy is quietly supporting a steady automation cycle across industrial machinery into 2026 and beyond.

The global industrial automation market is expected to grow from USD 238.4bn in 2026 to USD 343.1bn by 2031 at a 7.6% CAGR, driven by smart factories and cost discipline, according to a market research and intelligence firm, Mordor Intelligence.

At a more direct level, Mordor Intelligence expects the pneumatic equipment market to grow from USD 37.4bn in 2026 to USD 52.3bn by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.9%, showing steady replacement demand and wider adoption across industries. That basically means factories won’t stop investing, they just keep upgrading slowly, year after year.

SMC fits right into this steady build-up. It runs a single core segment - automatic control equipment, mainly pneumatic and related automation components used inside machines. It is highly global, with strong exposure to Greater China, Asia, Europe and North America, where most of its business comes from.

Growth without gearshift

Over FY 25, SMC's topline rose 6.4% y/y to JPY 842.5bn from JPY 792.1bn, driven by a recovery in semiconductors, strong China demand, and some pricing help in Japan. That looks fine on the surface, but operating profit barely moved - up just 0.2% y/y to JPY 190.6bn from JPY 190.2bn.

The issue is straightforward: costs rose faster than sales. Depreciation jumped after a heavy capex cycle, labour costs climbed, and processing costs increased materially. More volume didn’t translate into more operating profit, which is the part that actually matters.

Net profit grew faster (+7% y/y to JPY 167.3bn), up from JPY 156.3bn last year, but that’s flattered by roughly JPY 20bn of FX gains sitting below the operating line. Strip that out and underlying profit growth looks thin.

Cash flow tells a similar story: cash from operations fell to JPY 188.9bn (from JPY 196.7bn), and FCF dropped sharply to JPY 81.4bn (from JPY 231.9bn) as capex ramped up.

Hope vs Execution

SMC’s stock has had a decent run, up 20.9% over the last year. The current price of JPY 65,020 still sits well below its 52-week high of JPY 86,800, which suggests the market has already dialed back expectations after a period of optimism.

Valuation isn't cheap either. The stock trades at a FY 26e P/E of 22.7x, slightly below its 3-year average of 24.2x. That discount makes sense given what the numbers are saying - revenue is growing, but operating profit is barely moving, so investors aren’t paying peak multiples for middling profit conversion.

Analysts' sentiment is cautious, with seven out of 15 analysts rating it a buy. Even so, their average target price of JPY 78,400 suggests 22.5% upside, but that assumes margins recover and that the recent investment cycle starts to show returns. Put it together, and the market seems interested, but not convinced.

Risks loom

SMC clearly leans into long-term automation demand, but the near-term setup isn’t clean. Costs are rising faster than profits, and that gap can drag if demand cools even slightly. A lot depends on semiconductor momentum holding up and recent spending actually paying off. If margins don’t improve, investors may lose patience. Add global demand swings and pricing pressure, and this stops being a smooth growth story pretty quickly.