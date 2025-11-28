SMCP, owner of the brands Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot, and Fursac, has announced the launch of a process to sell stakes held by GLAS or by European TopSoho Sàrl (ETS), which could represent up to 51.2% of its share capital.

This process has been entrusted to Lazard Frères and is expected to last several months. SMCP has welcomed this initiative, stating that it "would allow the company to stabilize its shareholder structure and focus on pursuing its development strategy."

It is specified that if the stake acquired through this process represents more than 30% of the capital, the buyer of this block (acting alone or in concert) could be required to submit a public offer for all SMCP shares.

"At this stage, however, there is no certainty that this process will result in a favorable outcome, and the final decision to sell rests with the holders of the aforementioned stakes," the accessible luxury goods distributor added.