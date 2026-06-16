Snap Launches Its First Augmented Reality Glasses for the General Public

Snap has unveiled Specs, its first augmented reality glasses designed for the general public, as part of a strategy aimed at preparing for the post-smartphone era. Set to be marketed later this year in the US, the UK and France, the device will cost $2,195, accompanied by a refundable $200 security deposit. According to CEO Evan Spiegel, the objective is to promote a more natural and collaborative form of computing, relying on transparent lenses rather than traditional smartphone screens.

Unlike previous versions of Spectacles that were primarily reserved for developers, Specs now targets a broader market. The glasses feature an enlarged display, a battery life of approximately four hours, and Bluetooth connectivity. They will also allow developers to create advanced experiences akin to artificial intelligence agents through tools compatible with Anthropic's Claude Code, OpenAI's Codex and Cursor. Parental control features are also scheduled to be deployed by the end of the year.



However, Snap is entering a nascent but highly competitive market where Meta, Google, and Apple are ramping up investments. Despite its ambitions, the company continues to face significant challenges, notably the lack of an annual profit since its initial public offering and a high price point in a context of pressure on purchasing power. Consequently, some analysts question the group's ability to convince its core customer base, largely young consumers, to adopt a device sold for over $2,000.