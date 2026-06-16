Snap Launches Its First Consumer Augmented Reality Glasses

Snap has unveiled Specs, its first augmented reality glasses designed for the general public, as part of its strategy to prepare for the post-smartphone era. Set to be marketed later this year in the United States, the United Kingdom, and France, the device will be priced at $2,195, accompanied by a refundable $200 security deposit. According to CEO Evan Spiegel, the objective is to promote a more natural and collaborative form of computing, relying on transparent lenses rather than traditional smartphone screens.

Esteban Tesson Published on 06/16/2026 at 01:42 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Unlike previous versions of Spectacles, which were primarily reserved for developers, Specs now targets a broader market. The glasses feature an enlarged display, approximately four hours of battery life, and Bluetooth connectivity. They will also allow developers to create advanced experiences akin to artificial intelligence agents through tools compatible with Anthropic's Claude Code, OpenAI's Codex, and Cursor. Parental control features are also scheduled to be deployed by the end of the year.



Snap is entering a nascent but highly competitive market where Meta, Google, and Apple are ramping up investments. Despite its ambitions, the company continues to face significant challenges, notably the lack of an annual profit since its initial public offering and a high price point in a context of pressure on purchasing power. Consequently, some analysts question the group's ability to convince its core customer base, largely composed of young consumers, to adopt a device sold for more than $2,000.