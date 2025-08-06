Snap shares really were snapped on Wednesday, falling nearly 20% on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange after reporting quarterly results below expectations yesterday evening, reflecting a clear slowdown in business growth.



The owner of the Snapchat messaging app announced on Tuesday after the US markets closed that its revenue, which comes mainly from advertising, had exceeded $1.34bn, up 9% compared to Q2 2024.



Analysts had expected growth of 9.1% after a 14% increase in revenue in Q1 and 16% last year.



The number of daily active users of Snapchat rose 7% y-o-y to 469 million at the end of the quarter, while analysts had expected an average of 468 million, according to the consensus.



However, the number of active users in North America continued to decline, falling to 98 million from 99 million in the first quarter and 100 million at the end of 2024.



The Santa Monica, California-based group reported a net loss of $263m, or 16 cents per share, compared with $249m, or $15 per share, a year earlier.



For Q3, Snap said it expects around 476 million daily users, a target in line with consensus, with revenue forecast at between $1.475bn and $1.505bn, representing growth of between 7.5% and 9.6%, suggesting a further slowdown in revenue growth at the midpoint of 8.5%.



Following these announcements, the stock fell 19.6% on Wednesday morning on the NYSE, bringing its decline since the beginning of the year to 29%. The stock has fallen more than 68% since its IPO in the spring of 2017.