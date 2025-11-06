Snap's stock jumped over 25% on Wednesday after it reported better-than-expected results and announced a strategic partnership with Perplexity AI. For Q3, the company reported revenue of $1.51bn, slightly above the expected $1.49bn, with it having 477 million daily active users, slightly exceeding forecasts. Average revenue per user reached $3.16, while its net loss fell to $104m, from $153m a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $182m, well above the $125m anticipated. Snap also announced a $500m share buyback program.

The agreement with Perplexity AI provides for the integration of the start-up's conversational search features into Snapchat in early 2026, in exchange for a total payment of $400m in cash and shares. The first revenues from this partnership are expected in the same year. For Q4, Snap forecasts revenue of between $1.68bn and $1.71bn, with adjusted EBITDA of $280m to $310m, above Wall Street estimates.

However, the group warns that tougher legislation governing minors' access to social media, particularly in Australia, could slow the growth of its audience. Snap also anticipates an impact from the age verification systems that Apple and Google are preparing to roll out. Despite these risks, the company highlights the rise of its paid services, such as Snapchat+, and its capacity for innovation in a competitive market where Pinterest has disappointed but Meta, Alphabet, and Amazon are posting strong advertising growth. This performance indeed confirms Snap's resilience in an environment of increased regulation and investment in artificial intelligence.