On Wednesday Snowflake announced that it is raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2026, citing strong demand for its data analytics services amid growing investment in artificial intelligence. The company is now targeting $4.40bn in annual product revenue, up from $4.33bn previously. The announcement sent the stock up 13% in after-hours trading.

In Q2 ended July 31, Snowflake reported product revenue of $1.09bn, in line with analysts' expectations compiled by LSEG. Its remaining performance commitments, a key indicator of future revenue already booked, reached $6.9bn, up 33% y-o-y. These figures confirm the strength of its customer base and increased revenue visibility.

The group is benefiting from the accelerated adoption of generative AI, which is driving companies to modernize their data infrastructures and centralize their models in secure environments. Snowflake's independent platform, compatible with several major clouds, enables the management and hosting of AI models from different providers, reinforcing its strategic role in a rapidly growing market.