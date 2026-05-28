Snowflake shares soared 34% to $235 in early Wall Street trading, following the release of robust Q1 2026-2027 results, coupled with a major contract with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and an agreement to acquire Natoma.

The data cloud and artificial intelligence specialist reported an operating margin of 11.9% for the first three months of its fiscal year, exceeding both its own guidance (9%) and the consensus estimate (9.2%), "continuing to demonstrate operational discipline" according to Wedbush.



At $1.39bn, revenue also beat the average analyst estimate ($1.32bn), driven by a 34% increase in product revenue, which reached over $1.33bn, compared to a consensus of just $1.27bn.



"AI continues to drive increased consumption within its core data platform business, with Snowflake becoming the control plane for the agentic enterprise and offering 20% more y-o-y product capabilities," Wedbush highlighted.



Full-year guidance raised



On the back of this momentum, the group raised its targets for the current fiscal year, now forecasting an adjusted operating margin of 13.5% (up from 12.5% previously) and product revenue between $5.84bn (up from the previous estimate of $5.66bn).



"Snowflake's strong infrastructure capabilities represent a major competitive advantage that we believe positions the group to capitalize on the AI revolution profoundly transforming the corporate landscape," Wedbush noted.



Reflecting increased confidence in the company's AI strategy, the broker maintained its "outperform" rating on the stock while raising its TP from $270 to $280 and keeping it on its "IVES AI 30" list.



A major agreement with AWS



Alongside its earnings release, Snowflake announced a multi-year strategic agreement with AWS to accelerate the adoption of enterprise agentic AI and help mutual customers worldwide develop and deploy AI faster and more securely.



This expanded collaboration includes a $6bn multi-year infrastructure commitment from Snowflake to AWS, "the largest to date, reflecting growing enterprise demand for AI and data workloads running on AWS."



Snowflake acquires Natoma



Finally, Snowflake announced Wednesday evening that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Natoma, an enterprise Model Context Protocol (MCP) platform for AI agents. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Snowflake will implement a natively integrated governance and identity layer for access to AI agents and MCP tools, facilitating the secure connection and management of AI system interactions with enterprise applications, databases, APIs, and tools.



"By extending governance to AI-driven workflows, Snowflake is making it easier to securely manage not just data, but also the actions performed by AI agents across enterprise workflows," the group explained.