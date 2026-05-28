Snowflake shares soared 30% after the company reported quarterly results that beat expectations and announced a major agreement with Amazon Web Services involving $6bn in cloud spending over five years. The data cloud specialist plans to scale up its use of AWS technologies, notably Amazon-developed Graviton processors as well as dedicated artificial intelligence graphics chips.

Amazon has confirmed that Snowflake has committed to spending approximately $1.2bn annually on its cloud platform under the new contract. This agreement represents a sharp increase from previous commitments between both groups. At the time of its 2020 IPO, Snowflake revealed a $1.2bn 5-year cloud contract with AWS, which was subsequently raised to $2.5bn in 2023. This evolution illustrates the growing importance of cloud infrastructure in the development of artificial intelligence.



Snowflake also posted better-than-expected quarterly results, with adjusted EPS of 39 cents, on revenue of $1.39bn, surpassing market expectations. The deal also highlights the rising prominence of Arm processors in data centers compared to traditional architectures dominated by Intel and AMD. With the rise of so-called "agentic" AI applications, capable of executing complex tasks autonomously, the demand for computing power and data management continues to grow significantly.