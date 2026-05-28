Amazon has confirmed that Snowflake has committed to spending approximately $1.2bn annually on its cloud platform under the new contract. This agreement represents a sharp increase from previous commitments between both groups. At the time of its 2020 IPO, Snowflake revealed a $1.2bn 5-year cloud contract with AWS, which was subsequently raised to $2.5bn in 2023. This evolution illustrates the growing importance of cloud infrastructure in the development of artificial intelligence.
Snowflake also posted better-than-expected quarterly results, with adjusted EPS of 39 cents, on revenue of $1.39bn, surpassing market expectations. The deal also highlights the rising prominence of Arm processors in data centers compared to traditional architectures dominated by Intel and AMD. With the rise of so-called "agentic" AI applications, capable of executing complex tasks autonomously, the demand for computing power and data management continues to grow significantly.
Snowflake surges following robust earnings and massive cloud deal with AWS
Snowflake shares soared 30% after the company reported quarterly results that beat expectations and announced a major agreement with Amazon Web Services involving $6bn in cloud spending over five years. The data cloud specialist plans to scale up its use of AWS technologies, notably Amazon-developed Graviton processors as well as dedicated artificial intelligence graphics chips.
Published on 05/28/2026 at 01:58 am EDT
Amazon has confirmed that Snowflake has committed to spending approximately $1.2bn annually on its cloud platform under the new contract. This agreement represents a sharp increase from previous commitments between both groups. At the time of its 2020 IPO, Snowflake revealed a $1.2bn 5-year cloud contract with AWS, which was subsequently raised to $2.5bn in 2023. This evolution illustrates the growing importance of cloud infrastructure in the development of artificial intelligence.