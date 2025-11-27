The Société de la Tour Eiffel has announced the signing of a lease agreement with Sopra Steria for the entire 5,238 m² of office space--and 560 m² of terraces--within the EvasYon building, located in Lyon's 3rd arrondissement. This central location marks a strategic milestone for Sopra Steria as the company modernizes its working environment.

EvasYon is part of a mixed-use development that includes coliving spaces, student residences, and landscaped areas. The property offers a wide range of services operated by Bikube, as well as convenient access to public transportation.

The project stands out for its urban recycling approach and its high level of environmental certifications, including HQE Excellent and BREEAM Excellent. CEO Christel Zordan highlights the site as "combining innovation, comfort, and environmental responsibility."

By the end of the year, Société de la Tour Eiffel will also deliver Manufacture, a 3,900 m² mixed-use complex, further confirming its commitment to sustainable real estate development.