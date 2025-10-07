AlphaValue confirms its 'add' recommendation on Société Générale shares, with a target price lowered from €72.3 to €58.2.
The analyst believes that the political crisis in France increases short/medium-term risks, with a higher refinancing risk.
Finally, the note indicates that potential "lower volumes, poorer margins, and lower asset quality" for French banks are now factored into the long-term assumptions.
Société Générale: AlphaValue cuts TP
Published on 10/07/2025 at 08:35 am EDT
