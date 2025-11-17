The group has announced the appointment of Jean-Yves Fillion as CEO Americas.

Jean-Yves Fillion will report to Anne-Christine Champion and Alexandre Fleury, co-heads of the Global Banking and Investor Solutions division. He will also join the Group's Executive Committee.

Jean-Yves Fillion joins Société Générale after a 40-year career at BNP Paribas, where he most recently served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of BNP Paribas USA. Previously, he held several senior positions, including CEO of BNP Paribas USA, Chairman of CIB Americas, and CEO of CIB Americas.

With over thirty years of experience in the United States, he brings deep expertise in the American market and strong client relationships.

Anne-Christine Champion and Alexandre Fleury stated: "His experience in the American market and his recognized leadership will be key assets to accelerate the momentum underway, particularly in corporate and investment banking."