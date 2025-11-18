Société Générale has announced the successful completion of its first digital bond issuance in the United States on the Canton Network blockchain, utilizing tokenization solutions provided by Broadridge Financial Solutions. The securities, issued as 'Security Tokens' by SG-FORGE, are short-term floating-rate bonds indexed to the SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) and were subscribed by trading firm DRW.

This transaction ranks among the first digital securities issuances aimed at American institutional investors and follows a series of tokenized issuances previously carried out in Europe by SG-FORGE since 2019. The Canton Network platform enables instant transfer of securities while adhering to traditional financial market practices and requirements.

"The completion of this transaction underscores our leading position in the field of securities tokenization. It demonstrates Société Générale's expertise in securely integrating new blockchain-based instruments within a sophisticated legal and regulatory environment," said Jean-Marc Stenger, Chief Executive Officer of Société Générale - FORGE.

The bank indicated that this milestone paves the way for further tokenized asset issuances in the future.