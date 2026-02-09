Société Générale announced on Friday evening the completion of its share buyback program for cancellation purposes, which was launched on November 19, 2025. Under this initiative, the banking group repurchased 15,170,791 shares, which will subsequently be cancelled.
As a reminder, the Board of Directors approved this additional €1 billion share buyback program last November, after securing all necessary authorizations, including from the ECB.
Last Friday, during the release of its 2025 results, Société Générale reported a total distribution for the past year of €4.68 billion, up by 169%, in the form of dividends and share buybacks.
Société Générale is one of the largest French banking groups. Net interest income breaks down by activity as follows:
- financing and investment banking (37.2%): specialized financing (for acquisitions, projects, etc.), activity on the stock, interest rate, currency exchange, and raw material markets, brokerage operations, merger-acquisition consulting, commercial banking activities, etc.;
- retail banking in France (31.8%; SG). The group also develops asset management and private banking activities (EUR 154 billion in assets under management in 2024), and provides insurance services, online banking and online brokerage services (Boursorama Banque) as well as an economic and financial information Website (boursorama.com);
- provision of specialized financial and insurance services (15.8%): consumer loan, leasing, management of car fleets, professional equipment financing and insurance;
- international retail banking (15.2%).
At the end of 2024, Société Générale managed EUR 525 billion in current deposits and EUR 454.6 billion in current credits.
Net interest income is distributed geographically as follows: France (41.5%), Europe (36%), Americas (9.4%), Africa (7.5%) and Asia and Oceania (5.6%).