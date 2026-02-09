Société Générale announced on Friday evening the completion of its share buyback program for cancellation purposes, which was launched on November 19, 2025. Under this initiative, the banking group repurchased 15,170,791 shares, which will subsequently be cancelled.

As a reminder, the Board of Directors approved this additional €1 billion share buyback program last November, after securing all necessary authorizations, including from the ECB.

Last Friday, during the release of its 2025 results, Société Générale reported a total distribution for the past year of €4.68 billion, up by 169%, in the form of dividends and share buybacks.