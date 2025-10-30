Société Générale has reported a 18.7% increase (in organic terms) in net attributable income for Q3 2025 to €1.52bn, representing a return on tangible equity (ROTE) of 10.7%, compared with 9.6% a year earlier.



Also on an organic basis, its gross operating income increased by 11.2% to nearly €2.6bn, reflecting a 2.3-point improvement in its cost/income ratio to 61%, with virtually stable operating expenses and a 3.8% increase in net banking income to €6.66bn.



In terms of solvency, the French bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 13.7% at end-September, up 15bp compared to June 30 and approximately 340bp above the regulatory requirement.



We are continuing to rigorously execute our strategic roadmap by maintaining a solid capital position, strict cost control and prudent risk management, management said.



The very good commercial and financial performance achieved in the first nine months of the year allows us to look forward with confidence to achieving all our annual targets, it continued.