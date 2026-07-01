Société Générale Launches a New Senior Preferred Bond Issue

Société Générale said Tuesday that it plans to launch a new euro-denominated senior preferred bond issue, with maturities expected in July 2028 and July 2031.

Sebastien Foll Published on 07/01/2026 at 03:43 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In a brief statement, the banking group said the dual-tranche transaction is part of its 2026 long-term funding program known as "vanilla", a term referring to traditional, plain-vanilla bond issuance, as opposed to structured or complex investment products.



Final pricing terms for the bonds are expected to be set later in the day.



On the Paris stock exchange, SG shares were down 1.5% Wednesday morning in early trading, but are still up more than 10% since the start of the year.