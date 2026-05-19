Société Générale penalized by the ACPR

The Sanctions Committee of the ACPR has announced that, in a decision dated May 13, it issued a reprimand and a 20 million euro fine against Société Générale, acting in its capacity as an insurance intermediary.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/19/2026 at 02:26 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Firstly, Société Générale is accused of failing to comply with pre-contractual information obligations and the duty to provide advice required of it as a distributor of the 'Mon Assurance au Quotidien' insurance policy.



Since its launch in 2018, the bank's 'Sobrio' bundled service package automatically included enrollment in this collective non-life insurance policy, underwritten by its subsidiary Sogessur.



In this regard, the Committee considered that these obligations applied regardless of the legal classification given to the contract by Société Générale and Sogessur, or the fact that it was distributed as part of a bundled service offering.



Secondly, the regulator penalized 'failings by Société Générale in its duty to provide advice and its obligation to act in the best interests of its clients' during the marketing of several policies sold independently of the 'Sobrio' offer.