Societe Generale remains Deutsche Bank's preferred French bank
As the three major listed French banks prepare to report their 2nd-quarter 2026 results, Deutsche Bank is sticking with its preference for Societe Generale, still rated a buy, versus BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole, both rated a hold.
In terms of price targets, the German bank slightly raises its target for Societe Generale, to €81 from €79, and more sharply lifts its target for BNP Paribas, to €106 from €98, while cutting its target for Credit Agricole, its "least-liked" stock, to €19.50 from €20.
According to Deutsche Bank, French banks should post a solid 2nd quarter of 2026, with robust revenue in retail banking and asset management, complemented by resilient performance in corporate and investment banking (CIB).
It expects BNP Paribas to deliver strong profit growth (+8% year over year, on an adjusted basis), driven by favorable momentum across its businesses, while Societe Generale should be close behind (+7%), albeit with a different mix.
"By contrast, Credit Agricole is likely to face another difficult quarter (though less difficult than the 1st quarter of 2026), reflecting higher provisions, a weaker capital position and unfavorable comparison effects," it warns.
Beyond the 2nd quarter, investor attention should, according to Deutsche Bank, focus on Societe Generale's strategy update in September and on further developments in BNP Paribas' appeal in the case tied to its Sudan-related dispute.
"The relatively lower sensitivity of French banks to higher interest rates and the heightened macroeconomic risks (particularly as the 2027 presidential election approaches) lead us to recommend only selective exposure," the German bank says.
Société Générale is one of the largest French banking groups. Net interest income breaks down by activity as follows:
- financing and investment banking (37.7%): specialized financing (for acquisitions, projects, etc.), activity on the stock, interest rate, currency exchange, and raw material markets, brokerage operations, merger-acquisition consulting, commercial banking activities, etc.;
- retail banking in France (33.4%; SG). The group also develops asset management and private banking activities (EUR 137 billion in assets under management in 2025), and provides insurance services, online banking and online brokerage services (Boursorama Banque) as well as an economic and financial information Website (boursorama.com);
- provision of international specialized financial and insurance services (15.6%): consumer loan, leasing, management of car fleets, professional equipment financing and insurance;
- international retail banking (13.3%).
At the end of 2025, Société Générale managed EUR 519.8 billion in current deposits and EUR 454.5 billion in current credits.
Net interest income is distributed geographically as follows: France (44.4%), Europe (34.9%), the Americas (10.2%), Asia and Oceania (5.6%) and Africa (4.9%).
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