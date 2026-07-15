Societe Generale remains Deutsche Bank's preferred French bank

As the three major listed French banks prepare to report their 2nd-quarter 2026 results, Deutsche Bank is sticking with its preference for Societe Generale, still rated a buy, versus BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole, both rated a hold.

In terms of price targets, the German bank slightly raises its target for Societe Generale, to €81 from €79, and more sharply lifts its target for BNP Paribas, to €106 from €98, while cutting its target for Credit Agricole, its "least-liked" stock, to €19.50 from €20.



According to Deutsche Bank, French banks should post a solid 2nd quarter of 2026, with robust revenue in retail banking and asset management, complemented by resilient performance in corporate and investment banking (CIB).



It expects BNP Paribas to deliver strong profit growth (+8% year over year, on an adjusted basis), driven by favorable momentum across its businesses, while Societe Generale should be close behind (+7%), albeit with a different mix.



"By contrast, Credit Agricole is likely to face another difficult quarter (though less difficult than the 1st quarter of 2026), reflecting higher provisions, a weaker capital position and unfavorable comparison effects," it warns.



Beyond the 2nd quarter, investor attention should, according to Deutsche Bank, focus on Societe Generale's strategy update in September and on further developments in BNP Paribas' appeal in the case tied to its Sudan-related dispute.



"The relatively lower sensitivity of French banks to higher interest rates and the heightened macroeconomic risks (particularly as the 2027 presidential election approaches) lead us to recommend only selective exposure," the German bank says.