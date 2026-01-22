Société Générale Seeks to Streamline Its Organization in France

Société Générale has announced that it has submitted a project for organizational simplification in France to the employee representative bodies, "in line with its strategic roadmap and ambition for sustainable performance."

This proposed evolution in France affects several activities and central functions at headquarters, as well as the regional organization of the retail bank (the branch network is not concerned), with the aim of simplifying operational processes.



By relying on natural attrition and an unprecedented social scheme that invests in internal mobility and the development of employee skills, the banking group would be led to reduce its net headcount by 1,800 positions.



This change would take place within the framework of the employment agreement signed on December 15, 2025 with three trade unions, without any redundancy plan, favoring internal transitions within the bank's many business lines.



Lifelong training would be strengthened through the Société Générale University, and a Mobility and Skills Campus would be established to facilitate internal mobility between the group's various entities.



Following consultation with employee representative bodies, the proposed changes would be implemented gradually in 2026 and 2027 for the activities concerned, potentially extending beyond that for the retail bank in France.