The banking group reported a group share net profit of €6 billion for 2025, up 43%, with a ROTE of 10.2% and 9.6% excluding net gains on other assets, both above its annual target of around 9%.

This growth in annual profits is supported by a cost of risk at 26 basis points, at the lower end of its 2025 target range of 25 to 30 basis points, and an efficiency ratio at 63.6%, below the annual target (less than 65%).

The latter improved by 5.4 points thanks to both a 2% reduction in costs (excluding asset disposals) and record revenues up 6.8% to €27.3 billion (excluding asset disposals), performances which also exceeded its annual targets.

On this basis, Société Générale is proposing an ordinary distribution for 2025 of nearly €2.68 billion, including a dividend of €1.61 per share (with a remaining balance of €1 yet to be paid) and a share buyback program of €1.46 billion to be launched on 9 February.

With the two exceptional distributions in the form of two additional share buyback programs launched in 2025, the group's total distribution for the past year amounts to €4.68 billion, an increase of 169%.

Finally, the bank has revised its objectives for 2026 and now expects a ROTE above 10%, an efficiency ratio below 60%, with revenue growth above 2% and a cost reduction of around 3%.