Société Générale Shows Generosity After Posting Record Annual Profit

Claiming a record net profit for the past year this morning, Société Générale has announced a significant increase in its total shareholder distribution, along with an upward revision of its return on tangible equity (ROTE) target for 2026.

Vincent Gallet Published on 02/06/2026 at 01:29 am EST

The banking group reported a group share net profit of €6 billion for 2025, up 43%, with a ROTE of 10.2% and 9.6% excluding net gains on other assets, both above its annual target of around 9%.



This growth in annual profits is supported by a cost of risk at 26 basis points, at the lower end of its 2025 target range of 25 to 30 basis points, and an efficiency ratio at 63.6%, below the annual target (less than 65%).



The latter improved by 5.4 points thanks to both a 2% reduction in costs (excluding asset disposals) and record revenues up 6.8% to €27.3 billion (excluding asset disposals), performances which also exceeded its annual targets.



On this basis, Société Générale is proposing an ordinary distribution for 2025 of nearly €2.68 billion, including a dividend of €1.61 per share (with a remaining balance of €1 yet to be paid) and a share buyback program of €1.46 billion to be launched on 9 February.



With the two exceptional distributions in the form of two additional share buyback programs launched in 2025, the group's total distribution for the past year amounts to €4.68 billion, an increase of 169%.



Finally, the bank has revised its objectives for 2026 and now expects a ROTE above 10%, an efficiency ratio below 60%, with revenue growth above 2% and a cost reduction of around 3%.