Announcing record net profit for 2025 this morning, Société Générale has announced a significant increase in its total shareholder distribution, along with an upward revision of its return on tangible equity (ROTE) target for 2026.

The banking group reported a net income, group share of €6bn for 2025, up 43%, with a ROTE of 10.2% and 9.6% excluding net gains on other assets, both above its annual target of around 9%.



This growth in annual profits is supported by a cost of risk at 26bp, at the lower end of its 2025 target range of 25-to-30 basis points, and an efficiency ratio at 63.6%, below the annual target (less than 65%).



The latter improved by 5.4 points thanks to both a 2% reduction in costs (excluding asset disposals) and record revenues up 6.8% to €27.3bn (excluding asset disposals), performances which also exceeded its annual targets.



On this basis, Société Générale is proposing an ordinary distribution for 2025 of nearly €2.68bn, including a dividend of €1.61 per share (with a remaining balance of €1 yet to be paid) and a share buyback program of €1.46bn to be launched on February 9.



With the two exceptional distributions in the form of two additional share buyback programs launched in 2025, the group's total distribution for the past year amounts to €4.68bn, up 169%.



Finally, the bank has revised its targets for 2026, now expecting ROTE of above 10%, an efficiency ratio below 60%, with revenue growth above 2% and a cost reduction of around 3%.