Société Générale shares were one of the best performers in the CAC 40 index on Monday morning in Paris, following an upgrade by Deutsche Bank, which switched to "buy" (from "hold").



At around 10:30 a.m., the stock was up around 1.5%, outperforming the CAC (+0.5%).



In a research note, the broker said it sees a buy opportunity for the stock after it lost 10% last week due to renewed political uncertainty in France.



The analyst believes that SG is a bank that still has considerable room for growth on its own, with good potential for profitability and shareholder returns, and with a return on invested capital (ROTE) that he sees increasing steadily: from around 7% in 2024 to 9% in 2025, then to 10% in 2026, 11% in 2027 and 11.5% by 2028.



In addition, the bank is expected to redistribute more than 10% p.a. to its shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks, while maintaining a solid capital level with a CET1 capital ratio of more than 13%, DB adds.



Although the share price has already risen significantly in 2024 (+95%), it remains significantly cheaper than the average for European banks (with a P/E ratio and book value below the sector average), suggesting that its upward trend is set to continue, according to the analyst, who has raised his target price from €52 to €63.



While BNP Paribas remains his favorite stock due to its diversification and lower exposure to political risks in France, Société Générale is a close second, concludes the professional, who expects the stock to outperform once political uncertainties have subsided.