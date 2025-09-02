Jefferies reiterates its "buy" recommendation on Société Générale shares, with a target price raised from €61 to €70, anticipating the announcement of additional share buybacks for €1bn by the banking group in its Q3 results.



Investors can also expect other catalysts and optionality at Société Générale, the broker adds, seeing Ayvens as a source of optionality that could lead to a contribution of nearly €1bn to earnings.



According to Jefferies, this increased contribution from Ayvens would come from a combination of an improved cost/income ratio (partially included in its estimates) and the buyback of minority interests (not included). Jefferies has raised its EPS expectations for 2025-27 from 2% to 4%.