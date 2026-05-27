Société Générale to launch its 33rd global employee share ownership plan

Société Générale has announced the launch of its 33rd global employee share ownership plan, allowing eligible employees and retirees to subscribe to a reserved capital increase under preferential terms.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/27/2026 at 02:34 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

'Employee share ownership is a collective engagement scheme regularly implemented within Société Générale, reflecting a commitment to actively and sustainably involve employees in the company's development and value sharing,' the banking group stated.



The maximum aggregate amount of the capital increase corresponds to the issuance of 12,004,800 shares to be subscribed in cash. The subscription price has been set at 54.75 EUR. The subscription period for the share offering will run from June 1 to June 15, 2026 (inclusive), with settlement and delivery of the shares expected to take place on July 23.



The capital increase is divided into two tranches: the first is subscribed through an employee investment fund (FCPE) within the framework of company or group savings plans, while the second is subscribed directly by employees under the international group savings plan.