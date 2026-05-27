Société Générale to launch its 33rd global employee share ownership plan
Société Générale has announced the launch of its 33rd global employee share ownership plan, allowing eligible employees and retirees to subscribe to a reserved capital increase under preferential terms.
'Employee share ownership is a collective engagement scheme regularly implemented within Société Générale, reflecting a commitment to actively and sustainably involve employees in the company's development and value sharing,' the banking group stated.
The maximum aggregate amount of the capital increase corresponds to the issuance of 12,004,800 shares to be subscribed in cash. The subscription price has been set at 54.75 EUR. The subscription period for the share offering will run from June 1 to June 15, 2026 (inclusive), with settlement and delivery of the shares expected to take place on July 23.
The capital increase is divided into two tranches: the first is subscribed through an employee investment fund (FCPE) within the framework of company or group savings plans, while the second is subscribed directly by employees under the international group savings plan.
Société Générale is one of the largest French banking groups. Net interest income breaks down by activity as follows:
- financing and investment banking (37.7%): specialized financing (for acquisitions, projects, etc.), activity on the stock, interest rate, currency exchange, and raw material markets, brokerage operations, merger-acquisition consulting, commercial banking activities, etc.;
- retail banking in France (33.4%; SG). The group also develops asset management and private banking activities (EUR 137 billion in assets under management in 2025), and provides insurance services, online banking and online brokerage services (Boursorama Banque) as well as an economic and financial information Website (boursorama.com);
- provision of international specialized financial and insurance services (15.6%): consumer loan, leasing, management of car fleets, professional equipment financing and insurance;
- international retail banking (13.3%).
At the end of 2025, Société Générale managed EUR 519.8 billion in current deposits and EUR 454.5 billion in current credits.
Net interest income is distributed geographically as follows: France (44.4%), Europe (34.9%), the Americas (10.2%), Asia and Oceania (5.6%) and Africa (4.9%).
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