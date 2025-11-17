Société Générale announces that its Board of Directors has decided on a new exceptional distribution of capital in the form of an additional €1 billion share buyback program for cancellation purposes.
The bank has obtained all the necessary authorizations, including from the ECB, and will begin buying back its shares no earlier than November 19. These share purchases will be carried out in accordance with market abuse regulations.
Société Générale to launch new share buyback program
