Société Générale will collaborate with the EIB to support green SMEs.

Sebastien Foll Published on 11/19/2025 at 05:23 am EST

Société Générale announced on Wednesday that it had signed a collaboration agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to finance innovative and fast-growing small and medium-sized enterprises in the clean technology sector.



Under the terms of the partnership, which aims to support these SMEs from their early stages of development, the EIB will provide guarantees through a €250 million envelope, supported by the European recovery plan 'InvestEU'.



As part of this program, Société Générale will offer working capital facilities such as advance payment guarantees and performance guarantees.



According to the two institutions, the project aims to address the financing gap faced by emerging industrial companies in the clean technology sector, which often have to contend with long production and sales cycles and struggle to access sufficient working capital financing on competitive terms, limiting their growth potential.