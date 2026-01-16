The asset management firm specified that it holds, on behalf of the aforementioned funds and clients, 14,798,642 Sodexo shares, representing 10.04% of the company's capital and 7.27% of the voting rights in the catering and facility management group.

Artisan Partners LP also stated that it does not intend to take control of Sodexo, nor to seek the appointment of itself or any other individual as a director, member of the executive board, or member of the supervisory board.