Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, acting on behalf of funds and clients, has informed the AMF that it crossed the 10% ownership threshold in Sodexo on January 7, following the acquisition of shares on the market.
The asset management firm specified that it holds, on behalf of the aforementioned funds and clients, 14,798,642 Sodexo shares, representing 10.04% of the company's capital and 7.27% of the voting rights in the catering and facility management group.
Artisan Partners LP also stated that it does not intend to take control of Sodexo, nor to seek the appointment of itself or any other individual as a director, member of the executive board, or member of the supervisory board.
Sodexo is a world leader in food and facilities management services. The group offers onsite services: meal preparation, management of restaurants, reception and conference centers, reception services, mail processing, transport, cleaning, gardening, technical maintenance, security, facility management, sanitation, etc.
Net sales break down by market between companies and government departments (47.4%), healthcare facilities and senior-citizen residences (24.3%), schools and universities (19.7%) and entertainment (9.6%; Sodexo Live!).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (35.7%), North America (46.4%), Asia/Pacific/Middle East/Africa/Latin America (17.9%).
