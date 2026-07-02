Sodexo benefits from sequential improvement in North America and raises its outlook, the stock jumps +8%

Jefferies said in its note of the day that third-quarter organic growth beat expectations at +2% year over year (vs -0.1% previously).

Jacques Meaudre Published on 07/02/2026 at 04:18 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Oddo BHF also believes that 3Q 2025-26 revenue came in above expectations, driven by stronger-than-expected organic growth.



"These results were supported by a sequential improvement in North America, driven by strong growth in the 'Live' segment."



For the quarter, Oddo BHF estimates that the price effect was stable versus the first half (+2.4%), that the contribution from the net balance of new contracts improved slightly (around -0.3% vs -0.6% in the first half), and that volumes increased (around +1% vs 0.2% in the first half).



Revenue rose 0.9% year over year to €6,174m, beating the consensus (-1.3% / Jefferies +1.8%). Organic growth came in at 2% year over year, versus a consensus of -0.1% (Jefferies +0.2%), a slight improvement from the prior quarter (+1.6%/+1.7% in 2Q/1H), thanks to better-than-expected performance in North America.



Jefferies also notes that volume growth improved versus the prior quarter, to around +1%, while the impact of contract reclassifications came in at around -1%, as expected.



By region, Oddo BHF said in its note that momentum remained weak in North America but improved sequentially and beat expectations (-0.1% versus -3.8% for the consensus), reflecting prior contract losses in the Education business, while the Healthcare and Sodexo Live! segments delivered solid growth.



In Europe, the analyst also noted that organic growth came in at +0.6% (versus +1.1% for the consensus), reflecting the earlier loss of a large facilities management (FM) contract, while the Healthcare segment remained solid.



"The rest of the world maintained strong momentum with growth of +10.6% (consensus at +7.3%), driven by the ramp-up of new contracts," Oddo BHF added.



Jefferies also highlighted that the organic growth outlook for fiscal 2026 was raised to +1.2% to +1.5% (+0.5% to +1% previously), implying broadly stable growth in the fourth quarter (in line with Jefferies/consensus expectations). Jefferies said these forecasts could look conservative given the third-quarter results.



The company is now targeting organic growth of between +1.2% and +1.5%, versus +0.5% to +1% previously (Jefferies: +0.9% / on a constant scope basis: +0.8%), and an adjusted EBIT margin of 3.2% to 3.4%, unchanged (Jefferies / on a constant scope basis: 3.3%, versus 4.7% for fiscal 2025).



Oddo BHF believes this revision reflects a third-quarter performance above expectations, while maintaining a cautious stance on the external environment and implying organic growth of between -0.8% and +0.5% for the fourth quarter.



Oddo BHF expects upward revisions to consensus estimates for Sodexo following this release, with a positive EBIT revision of a few percentage points (low- to mid-single digits) for fiscal 2025-2026.



The next catalyst will be the investor presentation scheduled for July 16, at which Sodexo will communicate its medium-term targets.



According to Oddo BHF, this presentation should provide better visibility on the medium-term trajectory.



Oddo BHF likes about Sodexo: 1/ its defensive profile, with 55% of revenue generated in sectors less sensitive to macroeconomic conditions; 2/ its potential for meaningful operational improvement, and 3/ its valuation at 12.2x estimated 2027 EBIT (EV/EBIT multiple), a 20% discount to Compass (now closer to the historical average discount of 15%).