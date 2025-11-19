Sodexo announced that Thierry Delaporte, the group's recently appointed Chief Executive Officer, will expand his responsibilities to directly lead the North America region starting January 1, 2026, and for the months that follow.

Sarosh Mistry, currently President of Sodexo North America, will leave the food services and facilities management group on December 31, 2025. He will serve as a strategic advisor during the transition period.

"With over 30 years of international experience, Thierry Delaporte has demonstrated his ability to drive the transformation of global organizations and deliver sustainable growth, particularly in the United States," Sodexo stated.

Delaporte will focus on revitalizing Sodexo's operations in North America, its largest market, "with the aim of initiating a new phase of growth and accelerating value creation for all stakeholders."