Sodexo announces the signing of a strategic partnership with EAT, a global organization specializing in food system transformation, aiming to promote healthier and more sustainable food.



To this end, as EAT's exclusive partner in the food service sector, Sodexo will leverage its global expertise to transform scientific advances into concrete, large-scale solutions.



This partnership will kick off at the Stockholm Food Forum, to be held in Stockholm on October 3 and 4. Sodexo will actively participate in the Forum's discussions, alongside key stakeholders, and will organize a working session dedicated to translating strategic vision into action.



This partnership will stimulate innovation, strengthen Sodexo's alignment with the upcoming conclusions of the EAT-Lancet Commission 2025, and contribute to the achievement of the group's sustainability objectives, it said.