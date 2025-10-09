Oddo BHF maintains its "outperform" rating on Sodexo shares, but lowers its target price for them from €89 to €67, following a 7% reduction in its EPS sequence for 2025-27, along with updated market data.



The broker explains that its downward revision reflects currency effects, as well as lower organic growth (to +3.4% from +4%) and margin (to 4.8% from 5.1%) assumptions for FY 2026.



Oddo BHF nevertheless considers the separation of the roles of chairman and CEO to be "positive for the group's governance" and the profile of the new CEO, Thierry Delaporte, to be "interesting, given the urgent need to restore growth in the US."



The analyst adds that he continues to appreciate Sodexo's defensive profile, as well as its potential for operational improvement, its solid financial structure, and its valuation (at 8.3x 2026 EV/EBIT).