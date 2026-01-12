Sodexo Once Again Awarded "A" Rating in CDP Climate Ranking

Sodexo has announced that it has been recognized in the CDP climate ranking, earning an "A" rating for the second time and positioning itself "among the world's leading companies in terms of environmental transparency and performance."

"Among more than 22,000 companies evaluated in 2025, only 4% received this top score, and Sodexo is the only company in its sector to earn this distinction," emphasized the food services and facility management group.



According to the company, its "A" rating reflects both the ambition of its climate strategy—aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040—and the rigor, transparency, and quality of its implementation.



During its 2025 fiscal year, Sodexo reports having achieved a 37.7% reduction in its Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions, as well as a 19.1% reduction in its Scope 3 emissions compared to its 2017 baseline.