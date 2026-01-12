Sodexo Once Again Awarded "A" Rating in CDP Climate Ranking
Sodexo has announced that it has been recognized in the CDP climate ranking, earning an "A" rating for the second time and positioning itself "among the world's leading companies in terms of environmental transparency and performance."
"Among more than 22,000 companies evaluated in 2025, only 4% received this top score, and Sodexo is the only company in its sector to earn this distinction," emphasized the food services and facility management group.
According to the company, its "A" rating reflects both the ambition of its climate strategy—aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040—and the rigor, transparency, and quality of its implementation.
During its 2025 fiscal year, Sodexo reports having achieved a 37.7% reduction in its Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions, as well as a 19.1% reduction in its Scope 3 emissions compared to its 2017 baseline.
Sodexo is a world leader in food and facilities management services. The group offers onsite services: meal preparation, management of restaurants, reception and conference centers, reception services, mail processing, transport, cleaning, gardening, technical maintenance, security, facility management, sanitation, etc.
Net sales break down by market between companies and government departments (47.4%), healthcare facilities and senior-citizen residences (24.3%), schools and universities (19.7%) and entertainment (9.6%; Sodexo Live!).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (35.7%), North America (46.4%), Asia/Pacific/Middle East/Africa/Latin America (17.9%).
