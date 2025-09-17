Sodexo and Shell have announced that they are renewing their partnership for five years to manage workplace services at 41 sites in 19 countries (offices, refineries, offshore sites, and living quarters) for the Anglo-Dutch energy giant.



Under this new contract, which begins on November 1, 2025, Sodexo will continue to serve 6,000 meals a day in 21 restaurants for Shell employees through its Modern Recipe, Kitchen Works, and Aspretto brands.



The French catering and facility management group will also offer a full range of services, from reception and concierge services to building maintenance and operation, as well as event management.



In addition, it will continue to roll out its IT tools and services, enabling better monitoring of indicators relating to service efficiency, financial performance, and health, safety and the environment.