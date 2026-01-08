Sodexo's Quarterly Revenue Hit by Currency Effects
Sodexo reported revenue of €6.26 billion for the first quarter of its 2026 fiscal year, down 2.2%, reflecting a negative currency effect of -4%, mainly due to the depreciation of the dollar against the euro.
This currency impact more than offset internal growth of +1.8%, a figure driven by gains in Europe (+2.4%) and the "rest of the world" (+10.2%), which more than made up for a decline seen in North America (-1.5%).
Sodexo specified that North America was mainly affected by the loss of past contracts in Education and Corporate & Administrative Services, as well as a tough comparison base for Sodexo Live!.
The food services and facility management group is maintaining its outlook for the 2026 fiscal year, namely internal revenue growth between +1.5% and +2.5%, and an operating margin slightly below that of 2025.
"To fully seize the opportunities ahead of us, we will strengthen our client focus to accelerate growth, invest in our teams, and improve our operational efficiency," said CEO Thierry Delaporte.
"I will share my initial analysis of the business at the half-year results, before presenting a complete assessment and plan ahead of the summer break. Until then, we remain focused on our priorities," the executive added.
Sodexo is a world leader in food and facilities management services. The group offers onsite services: meal preparation, management of restaurants, reception and conference centers, reception services, mail processing, transport, cleaning, gardening, technical maintenance, security, facility management, sanitation, etc.
Net sales break down by market between companies and government departments (47.4%), healthcare facilities and senior-citizen residences (24.3%), schools and universities (19.7%) and entertainment (9.6%; Sodexo Live!).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (35.7%), North America (46.4%), Asia/Pacific/Middle East/Africa/Latin America (17.9%).
